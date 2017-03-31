STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Dos and Don'ts for Final Four-related activities

Posted:Mar 31 2017 08:27PM MST

Updated:Mar 31 2017 08:27PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - As four basketball teams get ready for their shot at NCAA glory this coming weekend, residents and visitors in the Valley are also enjoying some of the festivities surrounding the games, including the concert series that are scheduled to take place at Margaret T. Hance Park.

Debby Johnson, Co-Chair of the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee, has a number of tips and advices for those who are planning to go to the concert.

  1. Don't park at Margaret T. Hance Park
    Johnson said there is very limited parking at the park, and encourages concert-goers to find alternate forms of transportation.

    "Park at one of the Park and Rides," said Johnson. "Take the Light Rail Downtown. Park Downtown at one of the parking garages."
     
  2. Take the free Trolly ride
    Trolly rides from the Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention to the park are free, according to Johnson.
     
  3. Remember that events are free
    Johnson said all events are free.
     
  4. Don't bring a big bag
    The clear bag policy is in effect, said Johnson.

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories