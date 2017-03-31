Dos and Don'ts for Final Four-related activities

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - As four basketball teams get ready for their shot at NCAA glory this coming weekend, residents and visitors in the Valley are also enjoying some of the festivities surrounding the games, including the concert series that are scheduled to take place at Margaret T. Hance Park.
Debby Johnson, Co-Chair of the Phoenix Local Organizing Committee, has a number of tips and advices for those who are planning to go to the concert.
- Don't park at Margaret T. Hance Park
Johnson said there is very limited parking at the park, and encourages concert-goers to find alternate forms of transportation.
"Park at one of the Park and Rides," said Johnson. "Take the Light Rail Downtown. Park Downtown at one of the parking garages."
- Take the free Trolly ride
Trolly rides from the Fan Fest at the Phoenix Convention to the park are free, according to Johnson.
- Remember that events are free
Johnson said all events are free.
- Don't bring a big bag
The clear bag policy is in effect, said Johnson.