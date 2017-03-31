Boy thanks firefighters for saving his life seven years ago Arizona News Boy thanks firefighters for saving his life seven years ago For first responders, their job is to help save people's lives, on a daily basis. It is not very often, however, for them to be reunited with those whose lives they saved. That happened at Phoenix Fire Station 36 on Friday. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.

- For first responders, their job is to help save people's lives, on a daily basis. It is not very often, however, for them to be reunited with those whose lives they saved.

That happened at Phoenix Fire Station 36 on Friday, when Maverick Sheldon, 10, met the firefighters who saved him, when he was only three years old.

"I feel so thankful," said Sheldon. "If they hadn't saved me seven years ago, I wouldn't be sitting here right now."

In 2010, Maverick had complications following tonsil surgery, and suddenly stopped breathing.

"He was already blue," recounted Maverick's grandmother, Sharon Ward. "His father checked on his, and he wasn't breathing. He was already blue. There was a 911 call, and it was this fire station that responded."

Maverick was too young to remember what had happened, but he said he wanted to personally thank the first responders, even most of them are now retired. The retired first responders came in to meet Maverick in person, once again.

"If you guys wouldn't have came, I wouldn't be here right now," said Maverick.

After lunch with the fire crew, and a ride of the fire engine, Maverick said this may not be the last time he will come back to the fire station.

"I could work here, and I could say, 'a long time ago, these firefighters saved my life,'" said Maverick.