Man wanted for stealing truck, as a child stands beside him

What made the situation even more unusual is he reportedly did it, with a very small child by his side.

The incident reportedly took place in the area of 17th Street and Indian School.

"The customer just bolted through the door," said Rod Williamson, who owns a business in the area. He was selling cigarettes to the truck's owner at the time.

"I'm assuming he just left the restaurant and just walking by, and notices there is a truck sitting there and no one is in it," said Williamson, referring to the suspect.

When the vehicle's owner realized what was happening, he tried to stop the suspect. He reportedly jumped in the back of the pickup at a nearby intersection, according to Williamson. The suspect reportedly drove through the red light.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Silent Witness