Reward offered for store robbery suspect

- Police are offering a reward for an armed suspect accused of robbing a Valley convenience store.

According to Sgt. James Rothschild with Silent Witness, the suspect approached the Circle K near 35th Avenue and Greenway on Sunday, January 22nd at about 3:30am. After other customers who were in the store had left, the suspect came up to the clerk and demanded money from registers in the store.

The robbery suspect showed the clerk a handgun that was in his jacket, received the cash, and then took off on foot. The suspect is described as a man 18 to 24 years old, six feet to six feet three inches tall, about 200 pounds with facial stubble. He was wearing a bulky hooded jacket and dark pants.

If you have any information you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and there is a cash reward involved.