Police: Suspect arrested after firing gunshot inside Phoenix restaurant

The Phoenix Police Department says the incident happened on April 2 at about 8 p.m., when a suspect wearing a mask and armed with a shotgun walked into the Chili's restaurant near the Carefree Highway and Interstate 17 and demanded money from the hostess.

The suspect then fired one shot into the ceiling and took off on an ATV. Shortly after, police found a man who matched the suspect's description at a nearby mobile home and took him into custody.

Police say there were about 30 customers inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

The suspect's identity has not been released.