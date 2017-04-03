'Seed Library' sprouts plants across the Valley Arizona News 'Seed Library' sprouts plants across the Valley It's called "The Seed Library" and you'll now find them at five Phoenix Public Library branches.

They just brought the program to their Acacia location in Sunnyslope and it's been very popular since the concept started in 2014. The library says people in the Valley have "checked out" 10,000 seeds and the process is easy.

You pick out three seed packets at a time, things like beans, melons, onions and herbs, check them out like you're getting a book and then get to planting!

The library even offers classes for anyone who needs help getting started.

