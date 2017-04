Jury selection resumes in deadly NAU shooting trial Arizona News Jury selection resumes in deadly NAU shooting trial Jury selection has resumed in the trial of a Northern Arizona University student accused of a deadly campus shooting.

Steven Jones is charged with first-degree murder and several counts of aggravated assault in the 2015 shooting. Jones is accused of killing Colin Brough and wounding three others at a fraternity party.

Jones claims the shooting was in self-defense.

The trial could start as early as this week, but no later than April 12.