GILBERT, Ariz. - Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident that happened at S & H Steel near Cooper and Guadalupe Roads on Monday, when a steel beam fell.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.
>>VIDEO from the scene: www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1327279753987235
Police investigate workplace fatality in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. - Police are investigating a fatal industrial accident that happened at S & H Steel near Cooper and Guadalupe Roads on Monday, when a steel beam fell.