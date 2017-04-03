Officials: 220,000 people used Light Rail for weekend events

- Estimates released by Valley Metro Monday shows 220,000 people rode on the light rail from Friday to Sunday.

According to a statement released by Valley Metro, this represents an approximate 68% increase from an average weekend. The average daily ridership from a normal Friday to Sunday, according to Valley Metro, is around 130,000.

According to estimates, about 70,000 people used the light rail on Friday, 74,000 on Saturday, and 76,000 on Sunday.

This past weekend saw a slew of activities in the Phoenix area, with the Final Four Fan Fest and the March Madness Music Festival in Downtown, along with the Phoenix Pride Festival and Phoenix Pride Parade north of Downtown, and an Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Suns game that took place on Sunday.