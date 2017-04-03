Couple searches for missing service dog Arizona News Couple searches for missing service dog A Valley couple is doing everything they can at the moment, to try and find their beloved service dog. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

A Valley couple is doing everything they can at the moment, to try and find their beloved dog.

Searches for dogs happen a lot, but what makes this search unlike many others is the fact that the dog in question is the couple's service dog. The dog is trained to alert the two, who are both deaf, to any sounds in the house, like a knock at the door, a ringing phone, or even a fire alarm.

"We post flyers, we've been on Facebook groups, Craigslist all over and no one has seen her," said Ana Paredes, via a sign language interpreter. "We just hope somebody sees her and lets us know they have her."

The dog was last seen at Oso Park last week. The park is located near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. Paredes and Amanda Rodriguez were there for a birthday party. They believe the dog, named Sparkle, was able to wiggle herself out of her collar, and they believe someone then picked her up.

"She was sitting next to me and all of a sudden I started talking and I look back she was gone," said Rodriguez. "I was like, 'where would she be?' We looked everywhere. She was just gone. Just gone like that."

Both said life is not the same without the dog, and they are asking for the dog back.

"Please give us our dog back," said Paredes, via a sign language interpreter. "It's our service dog, it's also like my kid you know? You're not going to just take a kid from the parents."

If you have information on Sparkles' whereabouts, click here to send them an e-mail.