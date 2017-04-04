Head of Arpaio's legal team wants to withdraw as counsel Arizona News Head of Arpaio's legal team wants to withdraw as counsel PHOENIX (AP) - An attorney who leads the legal team of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants to withdraw as counsel for the ex-lawman is his upcoming criminal contempt-of-court trial. Mel McDonald filed a motion Monday, saying "professional considerations require termination of the representation." He also said in the filing that "good cause exists because withdrawal is mandatory" pursuant to an ethical rule.

Arpaio is scheduled to stand trial April 25 in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

He's charged with contempt for ignoring a court order in a racial profiling case to stop his immigration patrols.

Arpaio acknowledged prolonging his patrols, but says his defiance wasn't intentional.

If convicted, he faces up to six months in jail.

The 84-year-old Arpaio lost his bid for a seventh term as sheriff last November.