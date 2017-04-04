Sheriffs: Suspect burglarizes Valley church, steals chocolate milk Arizona News Sheriffs: Suspect burglarizes Valley church, steals chocolate milk A Valley church was targeted by a crook who broke in late at night, smashed windows and stole everything from religious articles to chocolate milk!

- A Valley church was targeted by a crook who broke in late at night, smashed windows and stole everything from religious articles to chocolate milk!

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the woman who burglarized the church is 24-year-old Nicole Clinton. She was arrested last Thursday for a burglary in Oracle but was sent to a hospital because of an ankle infection.

She slipped out of the hospital and last Thursday night and allegedly approached the glass doors at St. Michael's Church with a rock and smashed her way inside. Police say she was dripping with blood as she searched for things to steal, went into the church kitchen and even swiped some chocolate milk.

Then, she took off her jeans and slipped on an altar robe. Police say surveillance cameras show her carrying a keyboard out of the church and they say she stole an iPad, too.

"We lost a Lavalier mic for our system, we lost bells we use during service, brass that are expensive," Father Dale Branson said.

The sheriff's office is still looking for Clinton and all the stuff she allegedly stole from the church.

Father Branson has a message for her.

"Well, I hope she gets hope, normal life," he said. "We are all praying for her because, you know, she needs help."

If you have any information, please contact the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.