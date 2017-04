- Firefighters say a body has been discovered in a south Phoenix canal.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews are working to recover the body from a canal near Baseline Road and 16th Street.

#PhxPD & Phxfd investigating body in canal 16th St & baseline #fox10phoenix A post shared by FOX 10 Phoenix (@fox10phoenix) on Apr 4, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.