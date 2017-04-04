Power outage cancels classes at Tempe High School

- Classes have been canceled for the day at Tempe High School due to a power outage.

The Tempe Union High School District posted a message to their website saying that classes have ben canceled for April 4 due to a power outage caused by wind.

Students who are already on campus are being released and they will be taken back to their bus stops by school buses.

The school says they are still working to determine if after-school games will be canceled.

