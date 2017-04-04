D-backs dedicate Paul Goldschmidt Field in Goodyear

- What was once a run-down field in Goodyear is now the Paul Goldschmidt field on the corner of Indian School and Wigwam.

"Paul Goldschmidt Field" in Goodyear now open! Area transformed thx to @Dbacks Foundation, APS & Goldschmidt himself! Indian School & Wigwam pic.twitter.com/5EmxoUtcuy — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) April 4, 2017

The field is all beautifully revamped in partnership with APS, the Diamondbacks Foundation, other private contractors and even the first baseman himself.

Fresh off an Opening Day win, star D-backs player Paul Goldschmidt throws the first pitch, commemorating the results of three months of hard work.

It's the 39th field, President Derrick Hall says, that the Diamondbacks have transformed since 2000.

"Feedback has been great, they get plenty of use and most, if not all of the cases, it was needed badly," he said. "So for us to be able to come in here and put up the sod and the lights and the scoreboard, it's fun for us and very rewarding."

The morning started with a ceremony where Hall told the crowd about the kind of change the Goldschmidt family brings humbly to our community.

"The work that they do at PCH, you usually don't hear about or know about because they want to do it for the right reasons," Hall said.

Today, it's the change that will bring smiles and healthy habits to the West Valley.

"There's so many life lessons in the game of baseball," Hall said. "I think that's what I'm most proud of to be here... not because just the game of baseball, but this is going to teach so many life lessons to so many kids. That's what this is all about."

Kids can start playing on the new Goldschmidt field starting today.