Police seek suspect who allegedly snapped photo up woman's dress at Peoria Target

- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly took photographs up a woman's dress while she was shopping at a Peoria Target store.

The Peoria Police Department says the suspect was seen in surveillance video kneeling down and taking the pictures of the woman at a Target store near Happy Valley and Lake Pleasant Parkways on March 6.

Investigators say the woman was with her two young children at the store and confronted the suspect after he took the photos after one of her children told her that the suspect put his phone underneath her dress.

The woman told the suspect she called police and wanted his pictures. Police say he became extremely nervous and was escorted out of the store by Target employees.

The suspect then got in a vehicle and drove away before police arrived at the store.

The suspect is described as a 20-to-30-year-old white man, 6'0" and with a medium build and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket, blue jeans and a black baseball hat.

The suspect's vehicle is a 2010-13 white Chevrolet Tahoe with five-point chrome rims and black edges.

If you have any information, please call police at 623-773-8311.