Over 1,100lbs of marijuana seized at the border

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that Border Patrol agents have seized over 1,100lbs of marijuana over the weekend in Nogales.

According to a statement, agents assigned to a mobile surveillance unit spotted two pickup trucks travelling in tandem away from the border Saturday afternoon, and attempted to conduct an immigration stop. The two pickup trucks, however, reportedly refused to stop, and agents then pursued one of the truck, which was driven by a juvenile who is a U.S. citizen.

The driver, according to officials, tried to evade arrest by driving through roadway signs and slamming on the brakes, which reportedly resulted in an accident with the pursuing agents.

Inside that truck, agents reportedly found more than 500lbs of marijuana. Officials said agents followed the second truck, via surveillance technology, until they saw the driver abandon the vehicle. Responding agents then found more than 500lbs of marijuana in that car as well. The driver of that particular pickup truck was reportedly not located.

The juvenile driver, according to the statement, is facing criminal charges for smuggling.