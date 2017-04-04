Near drowning reported in Gilbert

- A two-year-old has been taken to the hospital as a result of a near drowning incident, according to Gilbert Fire officials.

Officials with Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, on its verified Twitter page.

Drowning: 900 block East Page. 2 yo transported to local hospital in critical condition. More details to follow. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 4, 2017

The incident reportedly took place on the 900 block of East Page Street, which is near the intersection of Lindsey and Elliot Roads.

The child was reportedly take to the hospital in critical condition. Few other information are available at the moment.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.