Cardinals wide receiver arrested in Scottsdale Arizona News Cardinals wide receiver arrested in Scottsdale FOX 10 Phoenix has learned that an Arizona Cardinals wide receiver has been arrested in Scottsdale.

The arrest of Marquis Bundy reportedly took place outside a Scottsdale club on Saturday morning. According to court documents, Bundy became upset, after he lost his hat inside the club.

Officers reportedly tried to calm Bundy down, before eventually asking him to leave the area. Bundy reportedly refused, and began yelling at them. Bundy reportedly appeared to be intoxicated.

Bundy, who played high school football in the Valley, was booked on charges of alleged disorderly conduct, and allegedly filing to obey a police officer.