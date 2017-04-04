Police ask for help in search for missing man

- Phoenix Police is asking for the public's help, as they search for a missing 64-year-old man who requires medication.

According to police, David Gilbert Molina was last seen at his home, in the area of 7th Avenue and W. Peoria Avenue. His family have not seen or heard from Molina, since Monday.

Police described Molina as a Hispanic male, six feet tall, weighing 200 lbs, with brown hair that is partially gray, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray collared shirt, blue jean pants, and brown leather shows.

According to police, Molina has a medical condition that requires medication, and may appear confused or disoriented. Anyone with information on Molina's whereabouts should call Phoenix Police.