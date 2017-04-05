FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

At least 4 dead in Glendale house fire

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 05 2017 04:46AM MST

Updated:Apr 05 2017 05:37AM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Police say at least four people are dead in a first-alarm house fire in Glendale.

The Glendale Police Department says four people, including a 41-year-old woman and two young boys, were killed in the house fire that broke out near 51st Avenue and Peoria at about 1:30 a.m.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.

 

 

 


