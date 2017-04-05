At least 4 dead in Glendale house fire Arizona News At least 4 dead in Glendale house fire Police say at least four people are dead in a first-alarm house fire in Glendale.

The Glendale Police Department says four people, including a 41-year-old woman and two young boys, were killed in the house fire that broke out near 51st Avenue and Peoria at about 1:30 a.m.

.@GlendaleAZPD briefs media on early am house fire. @GlendaleFire found four victims inside investigation continues @ANITAROMANFOX10 pic.twitter.com/XaBfmGocxw — Brian Acosta (@BAcostaFox10) April 5, 2017

