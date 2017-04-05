STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Police: Truck driver ejected, killed in crash

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 05 2017 07:09AM MST

Updated:Apr 05 2017 08:45AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say a driver was killed after being ejected from a semi-truck in west Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department says the crash happened near Lower Buckeye Road and 71st Avenue on Wednesday morning. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Lower Buckeye Road is closed between 67th and 75th Avenues as police continue their investigation. Please avoid the area.

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


