Police: Truck driver ejected, killed in crash

- Police say a driver was killed after being ejected from a semi-truck in west Phoenix.

The Phoenix Police Department says the crash happened near Lower Buckeye Road and 71st Avenue on Wednesday morning. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Driver has died after being ejected from semi that rolled over. Lower Buckeye Rd shut down from 65th-75th Ave. No other cars involved. pic.twitter.com/ze7MAmgFDM — Liz Kotalik FOX 10 (@LizKotalikFOX10) April 5, 2017

Lower Buckeye Road is closed between 67th and 75th Avenues as police continue their investigation. Please avoid the area.

Fatal collision has closed Lower Buckeye from 67-75 Avenues. Seek alt route throughout morning. #phxtraffic — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) April 5, 2017

