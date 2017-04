Caramel Popcorn

Granulated sugar - 2 lbs

Butter, room temp soft - 1/2 lb

Baking soda - 1/2 tsp.

Popcorn, popped - 1/2 lbs

1. Pop popcorn, set aside.

2. Dry caramelize sugar.

3. When medium-amber, add softened butter and whisk in until homogeneous.

4. Add baking soda.

5. Stir in popcorn until fully coated.

6. Pour out onto four full-sheet pans and press flat.

7. Temper 61 percent chocolate.

8. Drizzle over caramelized popcorn until general even heavy coverage.

9. Sprinkle on grey sea salt.