Phoenix Children's Hospital aims to give hope to those waiting for organ transplants Arizona News Phoenix Children's Hospital aims to give hope to those waiting for organ transplants Today, more than 118,000 people nationwide are waiting for an organ transplant, with 2,300 of them living in Arizona. The Phoenix Children Hospital's partnership with Donate Life Arizona aims to give everyone who is waiting hope that it will soon arrive.

"That number of 118, I know that seems like a lot, but the truth is the donor families give those people on the waiting list a second chance at life," Marcel Pincine said.

Donate Life Arizona says donating organs is all about giving a second chance.

"In the spring of 2004, they were killed by a drunk driver," Doryce Norwood said.

Doryce's daughter and her granddaughter, Hayley, lost their lives in 2004, but today, so many years later, Hayley lives on.

"Hayley was 10, she was actually a patient here at PCH," Doryce said. "She never regained consciousness. She was here for 20 days. The young lady who has Hayley's heart is this young lady right here. She's now 24 years old. Hayley would be 23, but she was 10 at the time that she was killed."

Dr. Sylvie Lebel at PCH says she knows all too well the importance of organ donation.

"We encourage the growth of what we say is generosity in Arizona," she said. "We are not about organs and tissues, we are about generosity in this state."

If you're interested in becoming a donor or learning more about Donate Life Arizona, click here.