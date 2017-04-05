Thousands flock to the Valley for Arizona Bike Week

- For 21 years, Arizona Bike Week has been rolling into town, drawing crowds of thousands from all over the country.

It's not just about the bikes, but also good food and good company.

"Well, Blair's food, that's, that's a given," Frank said. "Blair's food is number one, but the weather in the springtime in Arizona, it doesn't get any better, that's the best riding weather in the world."

After meeting nearly 10 years ago at bike week, this group says it's become a tradition they look forward to every spring.

"For you, what does bike week mean?" I asked.

"Friends, friends and riding, getting together with great people and having a blast," Blair said.

They added that even though riding is their passion, the memories are what keeps them coming back for more.

"I've lived in Arizona for over 40 years, and I've ridden everywhere, I think, but AZ Bike Week is spending time with good friends, going over all of the stuff we've shared while we've been away and this weather!" Frank said.

When the time comes to pack up and move out, there's only one thing to do.

"When it's over, do you go through a little bit of withdrawal?" I asked.

"I do!" Blair exclaimed. "I start planning for next year and the menu for next year."