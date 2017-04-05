Historic Hollywood elite hotspot reopens in Paradise Valley Arizona News Historic Hollywood elite hotspot reopens in Paradise Valley It's the 2017 version of the Mountain Shadows resort, which was built in 1959 and hosted the creme de la creme of the Hollywood elite.

"Everybody for Betty Grable, to Zsa Zsa Gabor, to you name it, they've been here," Jesse Thompson said.

Jesse, with the resort, is proudly showing us around because it's taken years of hard work to transform a vacant space into an homage of what it once was.

"It was really an eyesore for most of Paradise Valley," he said. "This used to be the first and 18th hole and where the tennis courts were located. Now, it's the Mountain Shadows north and south lawn, which we'll be using quite a bite for social occasions."

Nods to the past in the Edison Lights, the Haver Blocks and in all of the guest rooms.

"So, this is the presidential suite... gentle touches to the history of the property, history of Frank Lloyd Wright, Sammy Davis Jr. is a favorite of mine," Jesse said.

But outside, appropriately in the shadow of Camelback Mountain, sits something familiar; the golf course that's been revamped into 18 Par 3's.

"It's historic, it was built in 1961 to complement the property that was built in 1959," Jesse said. "It's been here the entire time."

It's a little piece of history, made new in Paradise Valley.