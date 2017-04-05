Judge sets bond for Hamilton High School hazing suspect

- A judge has set a bond amount for a 17-year-old who was charged, in connection to the unfolding hazing scandal at Chandler's Hamilton High School.

A $25,000 bond has reportedly been imposed on Nathaniel Thomas. In addition, Thomas is required to be monitored by GPS, and will be subjected to house arrest. In addition, he has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.

State v Nathaniel Thomas: Commissioner Kevin Wein set a secured appearance bond of $25,000 with house arrest. No contact with victims. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) April 5, 2017

Breaking: judge imposes $25,000 bond for Thomas, GPS monitoring, house arrest #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/2ZAQycKrKY — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) April 5, 2017

Thomas is facing multiple charges, including alleged aggravated assault, alleged kidnapping, and alleged molestation. Thomas is also one of three people charged in connection with the hazing incidents. Two 16-year-olds are being charged as juveniles, but officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they have requested the court to charge the two as adults.

Meanwhile, the head coach of Hamilton High School, Steve Belles, has been "reassigned to home" for an indefinite period of time, according to officials with Chandler Unified School District. According to school district officials, the reassignment is not disciplinary.

FOX 10 Phoenix has reached out to Belles for comment on this latest development.