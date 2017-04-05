STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Judge sets bond for Hamilton High School hazing suspect

Posted:Apr 05 2017 02:47PM MST

Updated:Apr 05 2017 02:48PM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - A judge has set a bond amount for a 17-year-old who was charged, in connection to the unfolding hazing scandal at Chandler's Hamilton High School.

A $25,000 bond has reportedly been imposed on Nathaniel Thomas. In addition, Thomas is required to be monitored by GPS, and will be subjected to house arrest. In addition, he has been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.

Thomas is facing multiple charges, including alleged aggravated assault, alleged kidnapping, and alleged molestation. Thomas is also one of three people charged in connection with the hazing incidents. Two 16-year-olds are being charged as juveniles, but officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said they have requested the court to charge the two as adults.

Meanwhile, the head coach of Hamilton High School, Steve Belles, has been "reassigned to home" for an indefinite period of time, according to officials with Chandler Unified School District. According to school district officials, the reassignment is not disciplinary.

FOX 10 Phoenix has reached out to Belles for comment on this latest development.


