Officers involved in recent shootings identified

- Phoenix Police have released the names of three officers, in connection with two separate officer-involved shooting incidents that took place in March.

According to statements released by Phoenix Police Wednesday, two of the officers, William Clark and Kendall Goo, were involved in an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Todd Munson. Munson, 25, was wanted in connection with the killing of a 40-year-old in Ahwatukee when he allegedly led officers on a wild chase on March 15.

The chase ended in the area of North Valley Parkway and Dove Valley Road. According to a Phoenix Police statement at the time, Munson pointed his gun at a police officer, now identified as Clark. Clark, along with Goo, reportedly fired at Munson, killing him.

Clark, according to police, suffered minor injuries in the crash. Clark has over 29 years of service as a police officer. Meanwhile, Goo has over eight years of service as a police officer.

In the same statement released Wednesday, Phoenix Police identified the third officer as Shawn Magness. The 33-year-old, according to police, is involved in a fatal shooting incident that happened at a mobile home park located on the 6500 block of W. Van Buren Street, on March 23.

The suspect, identified by police as 24-year-old Francisco Valdez, was declared dead at a local hospital.

Magness, according to police, has about nine years of service.