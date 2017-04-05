STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Person arrested following standoff on US60 near Wittmann

Posted:Apr 05 2017 05:02PM MST

Updated:Apr 05 2017 05:11PM MST

WITTMANN, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Officials with ADOT announced that US 60 is closed near Wittmann Wednesday afternoon, due to a police situation.

The announcement was made on ADOT's verified Twitter page.

According to Surprise Police, they, along with several other law enforcement agencies, have responded to a report of a person who has barricaded him/herself inside the vehicle with a weapon. The incident, according to Surprise Police, is taking place in the area of Grand Avenue and Center Street.

