Person arrested following standoff on US60 near Wittmann Arizona News US60 closed due to police situation near Wittmann Officials with ADOT announced that US 60 is closed near Wittmann Wednesday afternoon, due to a police situation.

- Officials with ADOT announced that US 60 is closed near Wittmann Wednesday afternoon, due to a police situation.

The announcement was made on ADOT's verified Twitter page.

CLOSED: A police incident has closed US 60 WB at milepost 129 in Wittmann. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/MuD3RQjQ5w — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 5, 2017

According to Surprise Police, they, along with several other law enforcement agencies, have responded to a report of a person who has barricaded him/herself inside the vehicle with a weapon. The incident, according to Surprise Police, is taking place in the area of Grand Avenue and Center Street.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix on social media, online, and on-air for further updates.