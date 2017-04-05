Human remains found at new grocery store site Arizona News Human remains found at new grocery store site FOX 10 Phoenix has learned Wednesday that human remains have been discovered at a site that will hold a new grocery store complex in Downtown Phoenix.

The remains were recovered on a plot of land, in the area of Washington and 1st Streets. According to Erick Laurila of Logan Simpson, the archeologists working on the site, a bone, as well as cremated human remains, were found during excavations.

According to Laurila, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community was notified, and a tribal member, as well as a representative from the Gila River Indian Community, went to the site to perform a ceremony before the remains were excavated.

The remains, according to Laurila, are now in a secure burial room, at a secure facility. The remains will reportedly be repatriated to the Salt River community, as part of a burial agreement that is negotiated by the Arizona State Museum, the tribe, and Logan Simpson.

This is not the first time articles of historical interest were discovered at the site. Archeologists also found pre-historic brick structures and ceramic pieces at the site, that date back to the Hohokam culture.

In addition, evidence of the city's first two fire stations, known as Block 23, were found at the site.