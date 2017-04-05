Community gathers to remember missing girl Arizona News Community gathers to remember missing girl The disappearance of Isabel Celis has haunted Arizona for five years, and now that the girl's remains were found in a remote area of Pima County, the community came together to remember the girl's life, tragically cut short. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

- The disappearance of Isabel Celis has haunted Arizona for five years, and now that the girl's remains were found in a remote area of Pima County, the community came together to remember the girl's life, tragically cut short.

Celis' remains were confirmed found on Friday.

"We've been following the story since the very beginning, and we're parents to small children, and you never believe that things like this could happen in your community," said Lorena Flores. She brought her kids to the vigil on Wednesday night. Her children are around the same age Celis would have been.

The last vigil for Celis was held in 2012, while hundreds of officers, FBI agents, and community members held searches for her. Last Friday's news was a tragic turn for Celis' family.

The news is likely equally tragic for members of the community, some of whom have never forgotten the search for Celis.

"I never forgot," said one woman, who had a ribbon hanging from her car's rear view mirror. "Ever since the day she went missing, I had it hanging in my car."

The woman removed the ribbon Wednesday.

Celis' family said, in a statement, that they are grateful for the support, but said they will not attend the vigil, and asked for privacy, as they begin their mourning process.