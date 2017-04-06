Senate again OKs good Samaritan bill for hot car rescues

PHOENIX (AP) - Legislation providing lawsuit protections for people who break into a car to rescue a child or animal has passed the Arizona Senate for the second time.

The proposal by Republican Sen. John Kavanagh was approved in February but never got a House committee hearing. Kavanagh revived the measure as House Bill 2494 and it passed the Senate again on Wednesday. It now heads back to the House.

Gov. Doug Ducey mentioned the proposal in January's state of the state address. He said good Samaritans who intercede to save a life shouldn't worry about being sued and he will sign the bill if it hits his desk.

Kavanagh says his bill has protections and requires a reasonable belief that there's real danger.