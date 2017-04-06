Firefighters respond to hazmat situation at Gilbert vet clinic

- Firefighters are responding to a hazmat situation at a Gilbert veterinary clinic.

The Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department says the hazmat situation is at a vet clinic near Gilbert and Juniper. Firefighters are still working on a plan to evacuate all remaining animals from the clinic.

Hazmat teams from Mesa, Chandler and Gilbert are preparing for a level A entry. pic.twitter.com/l07RAbJ3d9 — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 6, 2017

Hazmat update: Firefighters are working on a plan to evacuate the remaining animals from the clinic. pic.twitter.com/2IrzxUvUqR — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 6, 2017

ROAD CLOSURE: Juniper Ave. is closed between Gilbert Rd. and Ash St. while @GilbertFireDept continues to work this hazmat situation. https://t.co/p0dKecN1Uj — Gilbert, Arizona (@GilbertYourTown) April 6, 2017

>>LIVE video from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1330433933671817/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.