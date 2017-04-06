FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Firefighters respond to hazmat situation at Gilbert vet clinic

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 06 2017 06:10AM MST

Updated:Apr 06 2017 06:49AM MST

GILBERT, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Firefighters are responding to a hazmat situation at a Gilbert veterinary clinic.

The Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department says the hazmat situation is at a vet clinic near Gilbert and Juniper. Firefighters are still working on a plan to evacuate all remaining animals from the clinic.

>>LIVE video from the scene: https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/videos/1330433933671817/

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


