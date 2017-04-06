Trial of accused Northern Arizona University shooter begins

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - The trial of a man accused of shooting four Northern Arizona University students is underway, with prosecutors working to portray the man as a killer while the defense claims self-defense.

Opening statements began Wednesday in the trial of Steven Jones, who is accused of killing 20-year-old Colin Brough just off the university's Flagstaff campus in October 2015 and wounding three others. Jones has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and multiple aggravated assault charges.

Prosecutors say Jones' actions were premeditated when he retrieved his gun from his vehicle and shot four people. Defense attorney say Jones had been bullied and was scared before the shooting.

More than 35 witnesses are expected to be called throughout the course of the trial. Prosecutors are not pursuing the death penalty.

