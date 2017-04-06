Hamilton high school football player accused in hazing scandal released from jail Arizona News Hamilton high school football player accused in hazing scandal released from jail A Hamilton High School football player accused in connection to a brutal hazing scandal has been released from jail.

Nathaniel Thomas, 17, is facing multiple felony charges, including sexual assault, kidnapping, molestation and aggravated assault. Thomas, along with two 16-year-old students, are being charged in connection to the scandal, however, Thomas is the only one being charged as an adult.

Thomas had been held in jail for nearly a week without bond, but a judge agreed to lower the bond to $25,000. Prosecutors had asked the judge to keep Thomas jailed for 30 more days as police continue to interview more potential victims.

Thomas' lawyer has denied all charges against his client.