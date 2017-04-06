Court ruling overturns law banning medical marijuana on campuses

- A appellate court ruling has overturned Arizona's law making it a crime for medical marijuana cardholders to possess pot on college and university campuses.

The Court of Appeals ruling Thursday says the 2012 law prohibiting medical-marijuana on higher education campuses violates protections for voter-approved laws.

Arizona's 2010 medical-marijuana law prohibits possession in prisons, at schools and on school buses, but the ruling says lawmakers can't add college and university campuses to the prohibition list.

The ruling says that's because it doesn't "further the purpose" of the voter-approved medical marijuana law.

However, the ruling says the state and other landowners still can regulate what items or materials are taken onto their property, so a person violating an educational institution's restrictions could be removed from the property or charged with trespassing.

According to a statement released by officials with the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR), the board's policy prohibits the "unauthorized use, possession or distribution, or possession for purposes of distribution of any controlled substance or illegal drug on university campuses or at a university-sponsored activity."

In addition, the statement said that the court's decision does not affect ABOR's policy on marijuana use on university campuses, and Arizona State University (ASU), Northern Arizona University (NAU), and University of Arizona (U of A) have all indicated that they will continue to enforce the laws that are currently in place.