Dramatic testimony marks NAU shooting trial Arizona News Dramatic testimony marks NAU shooting trial Dramatic testimony were heard in a Flagstaff courtroom on Thursday, in the trial of a young man accused in the Northern Arizona University campus shooting that happened in 2015. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.

Steven Jones, is charged with shooting four university fraternity members, which killed one of the victims. Now 20, Jones was an 18-year-old NAU freshman when the shooting happened in October 2015.

Nicholas Piring's testimony contained dramatic detail about the hail of gunfire that happened, after an argument outside a party near the NAU campus. That shooting killed Piring's roommate and best friend, Colin Brough.

Piring described a chaotic scene where Brough, who was 20 at the time of his death, was not moving. A bullet had ripped through his chest and lodged in his spine, killing him.

Moments later, according to Piring, Jones shot him.

"I saw the flashlight turn to me," said Piring. "I was shot in my right arm, and a momentary second after that, I was shot in my left hip, and I fell into the pavement on my face."

Jones' lawyer argued that Jones and some friends had been in a confrontation with some students having a party, and someone punched Jones in the nose. Jones, according to his lawyers, went to his car, located 50 yards away, came back with a ,40 caliber pistol, and opened fire.

On cross-examination, Jones' lawyers also suggested that Brough was seriously drunk, and bullied Jones.

The trial, which is scheduled to last five weeks and involve 35 witnesses, is set to continue on Friday. Jones is charged with First Degree Murder, but a jury can find him gilty of lesser charges, including second degree murder or manslaughter.