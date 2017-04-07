1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix biker event Arizona News 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix biker event Police say one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting at a biker event in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say between 20 to 30 shots were fired at the biker event near Fourth Street and Grant early Friday morning. One person was rushed to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition but later died. Another person suffered minor injuries.

Shooting at motorcycle club event near downtown Phoenix overnight sends 2 to the hospital. @phoenixpolice say between 20-30 shots fired. pic.twitter.com/cKNCGDPhpJ — Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) April 7, 2017

