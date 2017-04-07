FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at downtown Phoenix biker event

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted:Apr 07 2017 04:58AM MST

Updated:Apr 07 2017 05:01AM MST

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - Police say one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting at a biker event in downtown Phoenix.

Phoenix police say between 20 to 30 shots were fired at the biker event near Fourth Street and Grant early Friday morning. One person was rushed to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition but later died. Another person suffered minor injuries.

VIDEO: FOX10's Anita Roman has the story

This is a breaking story. Stay with FOX 10 News for updates.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories