Decision to change music festival venue upsetting some attendees

- Many people are upset over a sudden decision by the organizers of the Phoenix Lights Festival to move the event from Margaret T. Hance Park in Downtown Phoenix.

The event, as originally planned, would have made Margaret T. Hance Park the scene of back-to-back music festivals. The park also hosted the Final Four Music Festival from March 31 to April 2.

Two days before the Phoenix Lights Festival, however, the organizers moved the event to the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler, more than 20 miles away from Downtown Phoenix.

Organizers said they moved the increasingly popular electronic dance music event to Chandler, due to logistical issues. More than 50 different dance music DJs and other artists are scheduled to perform on three different stages, during the two-day long event.

"I was upset initially because Margaret T. Hance was more centrally located," said Alexa Vagnozzi, a Social Media News Producer at FOX 10 Phoenix who had purchased tickets to the festival. "I could take the Light Rail or Uber, it's no problem. Rawhide, however, it's really far out there."

The last-minute change has posed a major inconvenience for many who paid over $100 for tickets, and already booked accommodations in Phoenix. Organizers were reportedly given access to Hance Park, 48 hours in advance of the event, and officials with Phoenix Parks and Rec said the venue was ready in time for them to begin setting up.

Relentless Beats, which is putting on the music festival, will offer a free shuttle service from Downtown Phoenix to the new venue. In addition, parking fees will be waived.