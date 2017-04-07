Syrians in Phoenix applaud missile strike decision Arizona News Syrians in Phoenix applaud missile strike decision Syrians living in the Valley are reacting to the decision by Donald Trump to strike Syria, saying that the action taken was exactly what was needed, and was the only thing that could stop Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

"We have been waiting for this reaction for seven years now," said Raed Dalbik. "This guy [al-Assad] has killed a million people, dislocated 10 million people. He has destroyed 70% of the country, just to stay in power."

Dalbik, who lives in Phoenix, fled Syria at the start of the country's Civil War. Dalbik claims that before the way, he was imprisoned by Assad's forces, when they came after those who opposed his leadership. Dalbik claims he was tortured, for one week, in a dungeon-like cell packed with civilians.

"They can grab you from the legs, upside down, strip you completely, use electrical wires all over your body," sald Dalbik.

Raed said he lost 11 family members in the way, claiming that many were tortured to death. The attack from the U.S. Military on Thursday gave Dalbik a sigh of relief.

"I think this is the solution, and I wish that there will be more military action against Assad," said Dalbik.