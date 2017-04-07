Cat trapped in drain now up for adoption Arizona News Cat trapped in drain now up for adoption A cat that spent a week in the drain before it was pulled to safety is now up for adoption. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

The one-year-old Maine Coon cat was found by mechanics at an auto body shop near 25th Avenue and Thomas.

"They're coming and going from work, they kept hearing these meows and couldn't figure out where it was coming from," said Ashleigh Goebel with the Arizona Humane Society. "And then they found Amorette in the drain."

After several attempts were made to get Amorette out, the mechanics called the Arizona Humane Society, and an emergency animal medical technician was able to get her out. Goebel said at the time, Amorette was very thin, as she spent a week without food. Now, she is doing much better.

Adoption costs $40, which includes microchipping and vaccinations.