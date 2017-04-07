Family speaks out after near drowning tragedy Arizona News Family speaks out after near drowning tragedy The family of a boy who was found in a pool earlier this week is speaking out. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.

A two-year-old boy remains in the hospital, after he was pulled from a backyard pool.

The near-drowning happened earlier this week, and now, Lincoln Scott's family is now speaking out.

"I got a phone call coming home from work that our grandson had fallen into the pool, and a family member had taken him out and performed CPR on him until first responders got there," said Holly Hipps. She said the family does not know how Lincoln got outside.

Hipps said her grandson was always the life of the party.

"Beautiful baby," said Hipps. "Very adventurous. Loves to talk, loves to climb on motorcycles, loves to climb on anything."

As her grandson fights for his life in the hospital, Hipps said she wants to public to always keep an eye out for kids around water.

"Please watch your children around water," Hipps said. "Don't turn your back for a second. You never know what's going to happen."

The family has set up an account at Wells Fargo to accept donations. Funds can be deposited to the Lincoln Scott Donation Fund at account number 5267878592.