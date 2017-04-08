Three suspects rob medical marijuana dispensary at gunpoint

- On March 26, three suspects robbed Bloom Dispensary near 44th Street and Washington Street.

Around 10:00 p.m., one suspect walked through the medical marijuana dispensary and attempted to leave the back door open for the two other suspects who were waiting behind the business.

However, employees locked the door, preventing the suspects from entering.

About an hour later, one of the suspects entered the dispensary and confronted the employees with a gun.

Police say this suspect then forced the employees into the back room and made them surrender money from the dispensary, and then fled with the money in an unknown direction.

All three men are described as black males from 180 pounds to 200 pounds, ages from 25 to 30.

One wore a green camouflage jacket with a black backpack. Another wore a black hooded sweatshirt with black pants and sunglasses. And the third was bald and wore a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.