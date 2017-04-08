Missing 10-year-old girl from Mesa has been found

- UPDATE: Mari Jayne Lee has been located. It appears she was a runaway and an investigation is ongoing.

A 10-year-old Mesa girl was reported missing to Mesa Police early this morning.

Mari Jayne Lee was last seen at her residence in the area of Greenfield and Main on Friday night between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

She was riding a blue mountain bike and wearing a pink helmet, as well as an orange number 18 Peyton Manning Broncos jersey, blue jeans, and pink flip flops.

She has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs about 115 pounds and is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Her family said they found her mountain bike was gone, there was missing money and an unsecured front door.

If you see Mari Jayne or have any information, please contact the Mesa Police or your local law enforcement as soon as possible.