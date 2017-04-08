Charity ride raises money for patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital Arizona News Charity ride raises money for patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital The 4th Annual Hand In Hand Charity Ride for patients of Phoenix Children's Hospital is a ride that raises money to support patients. Fox 10's Stefania Okolie reports.

- Hundreds of bikers rolled into Phoenix Children's Hospital today.

"The patients really live for this. They get really excited because they know all the riders are riding for them," said Patty Barney, Account Manager at PCH.

The 4th Annual Hand In Hand Charity Ride for patients of Phoenix Children's Hospital is a ride that raises money to support patients like Isaiah Acosta.

"Isaiah was born without a jaw so he has never eaten food through mouth, he has no upper airway," said Tarah Acosta, his mother.

Today, he gets a voice. Not only will these riders ride for him, but local activist and entertainer, Trap House, will rap a song written by Isaiah himself.

"Musically as an artist, it's our duty to speak for people who may not necessarily have a voice," said Trap House.

For Isaiah, he agrees it's a dream come true.

Heart transplant patient, Brendan, who also has chronic lung disease and chronic kidney disease, had his spirits lifted high because of the riders.

"He's been so sick lately, to see him out and about, running around and working the crowd," said Genevieve Davies, Brendan's mother.

And to the hundreds of riders who came out to ride for patients like Brendan here at Phoenix Children's Hospital, they have something to say: thank you.