FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Neighbors of mom, kids killed in Glendale house fire gather for vigil

Posted:Apr 08 2017 10:05PM MST

Updated:Apr 08 2017 10:14PM MST

GLENDALE, Ariz -

Tonight, neighbors joined friends and family tonight for a vigil honoring a valley mother and her three children.

The family perished when their Glendale home caught fire earlier this week.

Fox 10’s Courtney Griffin attended a vigil for the family…

 

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories