Police: Two bodies found in Glendale home

- Police attempted to serve a search warrant for child pornography, but ended up finding two dead bodies inside.

According to the Glendale Police Department, early Saturday on April 8, officers arrived at a house near 59th Avenue and West Peoria Avenue to serve a search warrant for child pornography.

Upon entering the residence, officers heard a single gunshot wound. They discovered two bodies inside, a man and a woman's, both adults.

No other people were inside the home.

It's unclear why or how the persons were killed at this time.

Police are currently investigating.