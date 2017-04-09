Peoria North Rotary Club creates affordable prom shopping venue for teens Arizona News Peoria North Rotary Club creates affordable prom shopping venue for teens Rack after rack of glamorous dresses, shoes, jewelry, and even tuxes make up my Girlfriend's Closet. Fox 10's Anita Roman reports.

- Rack after rack of glamorous dresses, shoes, jewelry, and even tuxes make up my Girlfriend's Closet.

"Every volunteer who comes to help, every dress that comes through the door, every pair of shoes or handbag. And then every student, and I can tell you, the stories from the students will touch your heart, and that's what keeps us going year after year," said MaryAnn Baker, the founder.

Baker says the students are what motivated her to start My Girlfriend's Closet four years ago.

"My Girlfriend's Closet is a once a year prom dress and tuxedo giveaway for any local Phoenix high school juniors and seniors," said Baker.

"There are so many young women that want to go to prom, and men, too, that they just don't have the resources to do it," said Cheryl Palmer of the Peoria North Rotary Club.

The Peoria North Rotary Club members are volunteering. The space, along with the dresses are all donated.

My Girlfriend's Closet is entirely about making the dream of attending prom possible.

This gives them the venue, the shopping venue, and the resources for them to select anything they want to," said Palmer.

"We need dresses, we need purses, we need jewelry, we need accessories, we need men's wear, and yes, we need volunteers," said Baker.

Baker says the need will continue all the way up until the weekend of the big event, so her doors will stay open.

High school juniors and seniors only are asked to bring a school ID.

If you'd like to donate or find out more about My Girlfriend's closet, you can find out more on their website.