Participants run for family, friends in Diamondbacks Race Against Cancer

- When participants cross the finish line at the 5th Annual Diamondbacks Race Against Cancer, they've fulfilled something special.

"I'm running for both parents. My dad had kidney cancer, my mom had ovarian cancer twice," said John Irvin, a participant.

Today's race bringing out thousands to run to support the fight against cancer and for finding a cure.

"There's a lot of science out there than can do a of research, and if they can come up with new answers to help treat it, maybe they can help the whole population," said Carrie Caviness, a race participant.

Some are running for those still here.

"Just being a cancer survivor with lymphoma. I was diagnosed in 2011 and cancer went into remission in 2013," said a runner.

And some are running for those who unfortunately lost their battle.

"This year we are walking for my sister and remembering her beautiful spirit," said a participant.

Medals given to participants today were worth more than just a prize for completing the race. To them, it means so much more.

"This medal is for my husband, Stan Smith," said a runner.

"Today, my medal is for my sister, Tyranny Jeffries. She's battling metastatic breast cancer," said a runner.

"This medal is for my parents," said Irvin.