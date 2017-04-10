Phoenix police: Officer shot man breaking into a home after scuffle Arizona News Phoenix police: Officer shot man breaking into a home after scuffle Phoenix police say they shot a man who had broken into a home on the city's south side near 15th Avenue and Pima Street.

- Phoenix police say they shot a man who had broken into a home on the city's south side. Sgt. Alan Pfohl says two officers were called shortly before 4:00 p.m. by neighbors who claimed someone appeared to be breaking into a vacant home near 15th Avenue and Pima Street.

Pfohl says the officers entered the house and confronted a man, who then got into a scuffle with one of the officers. They also figured out that the man had a warrant out for his arrest. At that point, Pfohl said the man grabbed the officer's gun from his holster and fired a shot. The bullet went through the officer's pants, but just missed his leg and ended up in the floor.

Pfohl adds that another officer shot the man in the right leg, and the man was arrested shortly thereafter.

"Our officers are trained to retain their weapon in a fight and in this case, their training paid off and we are very fortunate that we don't have a more serious injury to our officers," stated Pfohl.

The man is being treated for his injuries.

Pfohl says the officer who shot the suspect is 36 years old, and the second officer is 29. Both have been on the force for more than a year.

No names have been released in this case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.